Galileo Probe descending into Jupiters Atmosphere shows heat shield separation with parachute deployed, as it "hangs on the shrouds" and samples the atmosphere of the largest planet in the solar system and key moment in the flight of Galileo. The probe will enter the sunlit side of Jupiter's atmosphere and provide the first direct sampling of the planet's atmosphere. Jet Propulsion Laboratory has over-all management responsibility for Galileo. NASA's Ames Research Center is responsible for development of the probe.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons