rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976452
Illustration of a Registered Cutting Machine from The Art of Bookbinding by Joseph William Zaehnsdorf.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration of a Registered Cutting Machine from The Art of Bookbinding by Joseph William Zaehnsdorf.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976452

View License

Compatible with :

Illustration of a Registered Cutting Machine from The Art of Bookbinding by Joseph William Zaehnsdorf.

More