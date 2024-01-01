https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976477Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe auction record for a Smith work is $310,700 for this 1905 illustration from "A Child's Garden of Verses." It was sold February 17, 2010 through Heritage Auctions (1905) by Jessie Willcox Smith.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976477View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2087 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe auction record for a Smith work is $310,700 for this 1905 illustration from "A Child's Garden of Verses." It was sold February 17, 2010 through Heritage Auctions (1905) by Jessie Willcox Smith.More