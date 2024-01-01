Identifier: newbookofdogcomp01leig (find matches)Title: The new book of the dog : a comprehensive natural history of British dogs and their foreign relatives, with chapters on law, breeding, kennel management, and veterinary treatmentYear: 1911 (1910s)Authors: Leighton, Robert, 1859-1934Subjects: DogsPublisher: London New York : CassellContributing Library: Webster Family Library of Veterinary MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Tufts UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:marks, and heinherited the blood of nearly all the houndsmentioned above. He had plenty of Furrierin him; his dam Destitute was by SirRichard Suttons Dryden son of LordHenry Bentincks Contest, and his grand-dams sire was by the Drake Duster. Hewas therefore a combination of the greatones, and no hound ever put more characterinto his progeny. He was a good honesthound, a rare finder, and would run withhis hackles up right to the front and drivehard to the death. Then he was a demon,would fight another hound in his terriblepassion for blood, and no run could tirehim. Huntsmen will say that the Senatorswere all like this. There was Lord Polti-mores Woldsman of that strain, and hisson the Bicester Whipster, after him —devils incarnate as they were called, andat a kill the whips, if they could get atthem, would always couple them up toavoid mischief. But Senator left his markat Belvoir and elsewhere in regard to acommanding carriage and colour. Theexquisite Belvoir tan, and just half theText Appearing After Image:THE FOXHOUND. stern white as a wonderful setting off,came down from Senator. His head wasset up, and now adorns a wall in BelvoirCastle, and, by-the-bye, the head of Cromwelloccupies a similar panel at Berkeley Castle.The celebrity, famous in every quarterwhere hounds are talked about, was theBelvoir Weathergage, entered in 1876. Hestrained from Senator on his dams side as ments, and mated him with Susan byStormer, a grandson of the Drake Duster.The produce, numbering two and ahalf couples, included two very hand-some dog-hounds Warrior and Woodman,and the former in due course was thesire of Weathergage, always regarded byGillard as the best hound ever known. Hewould find nine foxes out of ten, was neverNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
