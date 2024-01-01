“The Destroying Angel Passing Through Egypt,” illustration for The Story of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation Told in Simple Language for the Young, [by Charles Foster,] Philadelphia: Charles Foster, [1881,] p. 111.Digitized by the Internet Archive from the collection of the Library of Congress. Downloaded, adjusted and cropped by the uploader in a way that does not attract copyright.The illustration is uncredited in the source but appears to be signed by C. Schönher. Previously published in the 1880 edition, but not in the first edition, 1873.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons