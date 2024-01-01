Identifier: astrologerofnine00raph (find matches)Title: The astrologer of the nineteenth centuryYear: 1825 (1820s)Authors: Raphael, pseud., 1795-1832 Anglicus, Merlinus, junior, GentSubjects: Astrology OccultismPublisher: London : Knight & LaceyContributing Library: Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ary perplexity in one or two states. Russia is plotting, and will soon spread forth her eagle wing ! Her navy is preparing, and important political events may be expected to claim the attention of all Europe:— Time rolls on, and dire oppressionShall receive a serious lesson !The mighty lever takes a turn—Again the flames will fiercely burnUpon the borders of the north;From thence, proceeding to the south :And eastern news of direful kindShall cause amazement—more behind !Yet accusations shall enforce,And reveal a venal sourceOf dire ambition—on a rockShall be felt the eastern shock!Amid the ocean one will go,And like Napoleon sink with woe;Less deserving—his conditionWas for fleeting joys—ambition!The dice will rattle, and the lossWill one on shores of quicksand toss;A venal hero seals his fate—A blot to honour and estate. Thus speak the harbingers on high ! Time, on its rapid motion, will, I fear, fatally illustrate the rest. The Royal Merlin. 389ILLUSTRATION, No. XLVI.Text Appearing After Image:CIRCLE V.—SECT. VI. ©fignbattong anti ^rrtrationg, BY THE ROYAL MERLIN.It will soon be an important period for Great Britain ; but shemust not be too subservient to the eagle of the north ! Be preparedfor political changes in America about this period, as a secret plan isagitating in that rising country ! Perhaps the eagle of A a may-be concerned in the operations of the American republic ! Its poli-cies are subtle and not very advantageous to England :-— The midnight cabinet is held, Where great Napoleon once dwelld: His shade, as Denmarks, may arise, And great events mankind surprise! A comet bright will soon appear— Then mark the end of this strange year The Turk pursues his sanguine way Where Mars terrific shall display A direful scene ! Poor Greeks, you fly Till heaven assistance does supply From Mercys court! Egypt will know trouble, and some sudden convulsions of thesouthern world will soon be manifested. The Royal Merlin. 390 ILLUSTRATION, No. XLVII.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
