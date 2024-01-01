Title: The dinosaur book : the ruling reptiles and their relativesIdentifier: dinosauruli13colb (find matches)Year: 1945 (1940s)Authors: Colbert, Edwin H. (Edwin Harris), 1905-2001; Germann, John CSubjects: Dinosaurs; Reptiles, FossilPublisher: New York, N. Y. : American Museum of Natural HistoryContributing Library: American Museum of Natural History LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: IMLS / LSTA / METROView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:^ The Upper Cretaceous theropod, Struthiomimus. This dinosaur had gotten away from the active carnivorous habits of its theropod predecessors and become birdlike. The jaws developed as a flat horny beak that might be useful in eating fruits, other green things, insects, and small reptiles Restoration by Erwin S. Christman y One of the largest dinosaurs, Brontosaurus, a creature some 80 feet long and 40 tons in weight. It inhabited the marshes and streams of western North America between 120 and 155 million years ago and fed upon green plants in its tropical environment Restoration by Charles R. Knight S~&1.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons