who ad-vance with all the tom-toms andother available in-struments of dis-cord, offering suchan easy shot thatit is entirely thesportsmans faultif he is not droppeddead in his tracks. They practically never facean open in the full sun, but take readily to water,swimming stronglv. In fact, an ordinary tigeris the easiest driven and easiest killed animal thatwalks the jungle, but once quicken his perceptionsbv muffling him, or tailor him by a badly-placedshot, and one finds him precisely the contrary inboth respects. There is no danger to beatersfrom an unwounded tiger if they keep together,and the beat should invariably halt on the firstshot being fired, nor advance again until, bywhistle or otherwise, it is signalled that all is safe.Accidents usually occur from posting guns uponelephants instead of sending the latter with thebeaters to cover them. The custom also in someplaces of having ladders and regular mechauns built to shoot from is most unsportsmanlike and HOWDAH8. Vanderbfl.) MISSFIRE !(Drawn by E. C. Caldwell, pom a sketch supplied by Sir Moi.togu Gerard.) i°4 THE SPORTS OF THE WORLD. subversive of sport. A few yards of thin rope anda small saw, and a man should be able to post him-self anywhere without further assistance andwithout noise, and go on from beat to beat tillsunset it need be. Two or three tubs is what one generally seeswith a tigress in a wild state ; occasionally I have m e t withfour, oncew i t h five,and on oneoccasionwith si x.Shikarris inthe CentralProvincesprofess toage them bythe numberof lobes in
