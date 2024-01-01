Currier & Ives symbolic print "Friendship, Love, and Truth". Includes symbolic Eye of Providence, handshake, beehive of industriousness, sticks which can be easily broken individually but not when tied together in a bundle, various different flowers, etc.TITLE: Friendship love and truthCALL NUMBER: PGA - Currier & Ives--Friendship love and truth (A size) [P&P]REPRODUCTION NUMBER: LC-USZC2-2373 (color film copy slide)MEDIUM: 1 print : lithograph, hand-colored.CREATED/PUBLISHED: New York : Published by Currier & Ives, c1874.CREATOR: Currier & Ives.Publication and other forms of distribution: Most of the images in this collection were published before 1923 (this one 1874) and are therefore in the public domain. A few images were published after this date and may be restricted by copyright.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons