rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976562
Painting by artist and former boxer Jem Ward of the fight for the "Championship of England and America" between Thomas…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Painting by artist and former boxer Jem Ward of the fight for the "Championship of England and America" between Thomas Sayers and John C. Heenan in 1860.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976562

View License

Painting by artist and former boxer Jem Ward of the fight for the "Championship of England and America" between Thomas Sayers and John C. Heenan in 1860.

More