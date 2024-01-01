Simtex Cloths, 1948Identifier: ladieshomejourna65janwyet (find matches)Title: The Ladies' home journalYear: 1889 (1880s)Authors: Wyeth, N. C. (Newell Convers), 1882-1945Subjects: Women's periodicals Janice Bluestein Longone Culinary ArchivePublisher: Philadelphia : (s.n.)Contributing Library: Internet ArchiveDigitizing Sponsor: Internet ArchiveView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:II1! v C/f**^* CLOTHS ^^ ARE BRIGHT AND ft/GHf for either Morning, Noon or Night!Text Appearing After Image:SIMTEX (lolhs . . . /Atijfte SIMTEX Strawberry Patch Tablecloth, one oj many charming hand-printed patterns. ; ^-fez 0CW4, /4^%£$. Set jrour breakfast table with a cheerful SIMTEX print and you have set the moodfor the day! And every day, whether you are serving a family meal or entertainingguests, your charming SIMTEX Tablecloths and Napkins will remind you how littleit costs to enjoy the luxury of a cloth-covered table. There are SIMTEX Cloths inDamasks (snowy-white and delicate pastel tints), colorful novelty weave patternsand smart hand-printed designs. All are identified by the garnet-and-greySIMTEX made right in America label. Leading linen departments are featuringCloths and Napkins by SIMTEX for home use, and in gift-packaged sets forthoughtful giving. You will find much usefulinformation on table setting inthe new illustrated bookletTable Talk for You, theHomemaker. Free. Write to: SIMTEX MILLS (Dept. L) 40 Worth Street, New York 13, N. Y.Division of Simmons Company•N>GNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
