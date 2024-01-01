https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoster for the American theatrical run of the 1952 musical film Singin' in the Rain.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976566View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1937 x 2936 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPoster for the American theatrical run of the 1952 musical film Singin' in the Rain.More