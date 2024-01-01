Poster created for the Malmstrom Air Force Base Family Advocacy Program that depicts a child’s hand holding a pinwheel, a symbol of child abuse awareness. All graphic elements were designed in Adobe Illustrator and had textures applied to them in Adobe Photoshop to give the appearance of being cut out of construction paper. The typography was either hand written in Adobe Draw or created in Adobe Illustrator and had textures added in Adobe Photoshop to also give the appearance of being cut out of construction paper. The intent of this poster was to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month and to highlight available child abuse resources. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jacob Mosolf)
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons