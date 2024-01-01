Identifier: ourhomephysician00bear (find matches)Title: Our home physician: a new and popular guide to the art of preserving health and treating disease; with plain advice for all the medical and surgical emergencies of the familyYear: 1869 (1860s)Authors: Beard, George Miller, 1839-1883Subjects: Medicine, PopularPublisher: New York, E. B. Treat & co. Chicago, Ill., C. W. Lilley (etc., etc.)Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:the layers of an onion. These layers are com-posed of cells of every variety of shape, and connected by every varie-ty of communication. The human brain is also rich in phosphorus.Examinations have shown that the brains of animals vary in theirquality as well as in quantity with their intelligence. Man is also superior to the animals in his method of speech. It isunfair, however, to deny the faculty of speech to animals. Theyhave among themselves a language that expresses clear and defi-nite ideas. The neighing of the horse, the lowing of the cow, thebarking of the dog, the mewing of the cat, the singing of the bird,all are so many different kinds of speech. So far as can be seen, then, the great structural difference betweenman and other animals is in degree, and chiefly, though not solely,in the quantity and quality of brain. It isvery true that man differs from the other animals imme-diately below him in the curves of his spine, the shape of his pelvis, 160 ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY,Text Appearing After Image:£ & ^ o 3 H <3W Hi Oo s oM ►J M oO 1 O s Ul to X fc; § 1- p u.O CO 00 1 Z fc a O s h g H S UJ -J 3o UJ 1? 1 y LS* CO N 3 o 1 cc K d £ M «i ► Ph
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons