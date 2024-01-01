rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976597
Wondrous Sumatra, African and South American wild beasts and birds, now for the first time shown. Poster for the Adam Forepaugh & Sells Brothers great shows combined (1896).

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

9976597

