https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWondrous Sumatra, African and South American wild beasts and birds, now for the first time shown. Poster for the Adam Forepaugh & Sells Brothers great shows combined (1896).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976597View LicenseJPEGSmall 1118 x 829 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWondrous Sumatra, African and South American wild beasts and birds, now for the first time shown. Poster for the Adam Forepaugh & Sells Brothers great shows combined (1896).More