Identifier: bostoncookingsch19hill_12 (find matches)Title: The Boston Cooking School magazine of culinary science and domestic economicsYear: 1896 (1890s)Authors: Hill, Janet McKenzie, 1852-1933, ed Boston Cooking School (Boston, Mass.)Subjects: Home economics CookingPublisher: Boston : Boston Cooking-School MagazineContributing Library: Boston Public LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Boston Public LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ill bring from her the consoling Nobroth is ever eaten as hot as it is ladledout in the kitchen. And one of thetruest words ever spoken shall roimdup this little collection: Eggs and *they-says are brittle; beware! For an egg, once broken; and a *they- say once spoken,Will never, no nemr, become whole by repair Buy advertised Goods — do not accept substitutes804 ADVERTISEMENTS ,.,„.*■ (iiil ijil: . ,. Iliii iil; From Grape toGlass Unchanged Just the first crush of clearsweet juice from thechoicest Concord Grapes—undiluted^ unadulterated^unfermented, unchanged. CRAPE JUKE with the Better Flavor Red Wing Crape Juice is sold for 10, 20,30 and 55 centseast of the Rockies. Wben you buy Grape Juice, ask for Red Wing—insist on the brand•that insures the utmost In purity, quality and grapey goodness.Write tor booklet containing recipes for many dainty grape delica-cies that delight both guests and home folks. Its/ree. Mainufactured by Puritan Food Products Co., Inc.Fredonia, N. Y.Text Appearing After Image:Buy advertised goods — do not accept substitutes805 THE BOSTON COOKING-SCHOOL MAGAZINENote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons