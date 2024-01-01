https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976619Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYōrō in the Summer (Nagoya Rail Agency and Osaka Rail Agency, 1930s). Japanese Poster (24.5" X 36").Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976619View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 823 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2057 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYōrō in the Summer (Nagoya Rail Agency and Osaka Rail Agency, 1930s). Japanese Poster (24.5" X 36").More