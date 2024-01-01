rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976619
Yōrō in the Summer (Nagoya Rail Agency and Osaka Rail Agency, 1930s). Japanese Poster (24.5" X 36").
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9976619

