A can label for Peacock's greengage and apple jam. Shows illustrations of various fruits including strawberries, raspberries, peaches, gooseberries and cherries. In the centre, a peacock stands perched on a brach with an ornamental fountain behind it. At the right is the Star trademark and logo: "They that shine shall be wise". Peacock's factory locations are given: Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Dunedin.Quantity: 1 colour photo-mechanical print(s) on label.Physical Description: Chromolithograph on label, 105 x 300 mm (sight)Provenance: Purchased from Soucheby's Antiques, Petone, in 2004.George Peacock (Firm). G Peacock (Firm, Dunedin) :Peacock's jam, Greengage & apple. Made in New Zealand, solderless sanitary safe can. Contents not less than 28 ozs net. [ca 1890-1920].. Ref: Eph-C-FOOD-1900s-05. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. natlib.govt.nz/records/22810624
