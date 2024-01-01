"Car of the Future" as conceived by Studebaker's Director of Styling, Raymond Loewy, in the August 1950 issue of Science and Mechanics. Loewy wrote about the new styling for "tomorrow's rocket age population" but dismissed the idea of clear plastic tops and turbine engines. The three point front end was a design feature on the 1951 Studebaker. Some of the other elements of this concept model influenced the 1953 Studebaker Starliner.The cover art was done by Arthur C. Bade, a staff illustrator for Science and Mechanics from 1944 to 1955.This magazine cover was lightly soiled and had a few minor folds, scratches and cuts. It was scanned with an Epson Perfection V500 scanner and saved as a 400 dpi tiff file. The restoration was done in Adobe Photoshop Elements. The magazine size is 6.5 by 9.25 inches (165 by 235 mm) and has 224 pages.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons