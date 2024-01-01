rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976652
INF3-102 Food Production Lend a hand with the potato harvest (workers in field) by Eileen Evans.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976652

View License

