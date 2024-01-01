https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEugène Samuel Grasset (25 May 1845 – 23 October 1917), poster for an exhibition of French decorative art at the Grafton Galleries, 1893Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976690View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1359 x 1949 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEugène Samuel Grasset (25 May 1845 – 23 October 1917), poster for an exhibition of French decorative art at the Grafton Galleries, 1893More