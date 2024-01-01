rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Eugène Samuel Grasset (25 May 1845 – 23 October 1917), poster for an exhibition of French decorative art at the Grafton…
Eugène Samuel Grasset (25 May 1845 – 23 October 1917), poster for an exhibition of French decorative art at the Grafton Galleries, 1893

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
