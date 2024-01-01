An early car belonging to Sir Alfred Herbert. The bodywork was made by MullinerBelieved to be the vehicle described below, and a 1904 40HP six-cylinder Napier"Then came a 40HP six-cylinder Napier; a big car holding seven people with an outside seat on the running board for the mechanic. When in a good mood this was a comfortable and speedy vehicle, but it suffered from crank-shaft whip"excerpt from "Motor Cars" by Sir Alfred Herbert.This monograph, the original of which is corrected in his own hand, was probably written in the mid 1930s.Coventry Transport Museum
