Text Appearing Before Image:s act more for-cibly, and, capillary circu-lation being increased, atthe same time hemorrhagesare prevented or cured.This will cause perspira-tion where otherwise therewould be pain, and I can-not impress it too vividlyupon your minds. Manysuppose that perspirationis weakening; experiencehas proven to the contrary. Freeperspiration removes all fear of fe-ver and other unpleasant symptomsgenerally attending child-birth. Thechild and placenta are delivered inTHE vital SYSTEM. from one to three hours at the long-est, and the patient is left free from laceration, rupture, fevers, bloodpoisoning, and all the sequences so frequently following parturition.She sutlers no pains, soreness, rigors, nor chills, when reaction takesplace. Age is no hindrance to an easy and natural delivery. It willbe as easy at forty as at twenty years of age. Nothing less than amalformation of the pelvis can prevent a perfect delivery. In such acase, where surgical aid might be required, this treatment would stillText Appearing After Image:CHILDBIETH MADE EASY. 407 be of great assistance; it is invaluable in premature births, when thecontents are large enough to give expulsive power. When the time has come for the mother to give birth, she shouldput on a loose dress; a flannel wrapper is best. Flannel is a noncon-ductor of heat, and as the object of the treatment is to remove all ten-sions of the nervous and muscular system, the retention of the heatbecomes an assistant and also aids in dilating the os uteri and sur-rounding tissue. . DIET AND REGIMEN OF THE WOMAN IN LABOR. Cold water or lemonade is all the refreshment necessary duringlabor. The use of fermented liquors of any kind should be dispensedwith. If the patient is in the habit of drinking tea, a small quantitycold or warm may be very refreshing. A little broth or soup may alsobe allowed during labor. It is necessary that the enema shall not beforgotten in order to clear the rectum of its contents. Frequent evac-uation of the bladder during labor is important.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons