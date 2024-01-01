Identifier: dogsofallnations00mill (find matches)Title: Dogs of all nations. In prose and rhymeYear: 1903 (1900s)Authors: Miller, Conrad Jenness, 1842-Subjects: Dogs DogsPublisher: New York, J.S. Ogilvie Publishing CompanyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:dog would becharmed with him. Wampys new home was situated near a email river,and noticing a long board about two feet wide lyingnear the bank, he thought to himself that it couldgive him a little amusement if a number of dogswere coaxed on, and he would push it out from the bankinto the stream and then turn it over and spill them intothe water. So he mentioned to some of the dogs thatit would be very nice to get on the board and have asail. By a great deal of coaxing and persuasion, hegot a number of dogs to get on and then pushed the boatout and presently it was in the middle of the river glid-ing down the stream. When the dogs thought they werehaving a beautiful time, Wampy got on one side of the 234 DOGS OF ALL NATIONS board and pretended he was falling overboard and turnedit completely over, throwing every dog into the water.They all started for the shore paddling for life, until theyreached land, all believing it was an accident. OnlyWampy knew how it happened and he didnt tell.Text Appearing After Image:C. OLEANDER, THE FLOWEK DOG. Close by the Palais Royal and near the Champs Elysees,Wandered the flower sellers Oleander and Therese. In one of the suburbs of Paris lived a family consist-ing of father, mother and a little girl named Theresa.Yfhen Theresa was eleven years old, the father died. As IN PROSE AND RHYME. 235 they had little money, and the mother was sick a greatdeal of the time, it was a problem with them, whatto do when the money they had was gone. A few daysafter her fathers death, Theresa and her mother weretalking about their almost helpless condition, and whatto do to make their living. They had a pretty place, agarden with many flowers. They all took pleasure incultivating flowers. Tlhe little girls mind was full ofthoughts of one kind and another. She wished she hada brother to look out for them, or wished they were richlike some of their neighbors, so they wouldnt have totrouble themselves as to where the money was to comefrom to buy things with: Then all at once, tNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons