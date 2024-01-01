Identifier: manualoflibraryc00browuoftTitle: Manual of library classification and shelf arrangement Year: 1898 (1890s) Authors: Brown, James Duff, 1862-1914 Subjects: Classification -- Books Publisher: London, Library Supply Contributing Library: Robarts - University of Toronto Digitizing Sponsor: University of TorontoView Book Page: Book Viewer About This Book: Catalog Entry View All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image: ufacturing inEngland perfect materials for the Card System, andfor this purpose they have invented special machinery. As the Company make a special feature of finewoodwork, furniture, and fittings for libraries, theyoffer their services with confidence. Estimates sub-mitted for Iron and Steel Bookstacks. Catalogues sent on Application. 2 THE CARD CATALOGUE, Extract from the Library Assistant, No. 5, May, 1898. A WELL-EQUIPPED LIBRARY, by J. Potter Briscoe, F.R.H.S., F.L.A., City Librarian, Nottingham Public Library. . . . . The provision of a card catalogue is very desirable. This can bearranged either as an author list {say on white cards), or as a subject catalogueon coloured cards, or combined in the Dictionary Catalogue System; the twocolours of the cards being useful iu economising time, and preventing unduewear and tear. The cost of printing a good catalogue of a large reference libraryis considerable, and very rarely, if ever, do the proceeds of sale defray the costof printing.Text Appearing After Image: . No. 3 Outfit.As illustrattd. A handsome Cabinet, with four trays, madethroughout in Oak, Wahiut, or Mahogany, fitted with labelholders, labels, angle • blocks, rods, and supplied with 4000thin Linen Cards, ruled and punched, and 200 guides. COMPLETE, £4; CABINET ONLY, £2 5s. Tray Cabinets arc built-in. various sizes. LINEN CARDS. rhin,10/-per 1000; medium, 12/-per 1000; thick,15/-per 1000. GUIDE CARDS, 16 per 100. 3 LIBRACO SLIDE CABINETS. The Libraco Slide Cabinets are thoroughly constructedof oak, mahogany or walnut throughout. They are providedwith extension slides, which prevent the drawer coming outentirely, but allow it to pull out to the full extent. A fullview of the contents is thus obtained. Every detail has beencarefully considered and worked out, so that a loaded drawerruns noiselessly and with ease.manualoflibraryc00browuoftNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons