healthy living blood-vessels, no fibrin forms init, and it does not clot. But as soon as blood gets out-side of the vessels, or whenever their lining is injured,clotting takes place. In this way, the ends of thesmall blood-vessels in a cut finger are soon clogged up,if we can only stop the flow for a little and give timefor a clot to form in them. 11. What is the consistency of fresh blood? What changes occurin it during the first five or six minutes after it is drawn ? What isthe solidifying of the blood called ? To what is it due ? What isserum ? What is the clot ? 12. Use of coagulation ? When does it not occur ? When does ittake place? Why does a cut finger stop bleeding after a short time? THE HEART. 139 13. The Heart (Fig. 37) resembles a pear in form, andis placed in a slanting position inside the chest, with itssmaller end downwards. It lies just above the diaphragm(Fig. 2), and behind the lower two-thirds of the breast-bone. Its upper end, or base (so called because it is theText Appearing After Image:Fig. 37.—The heart and the arteries and veins opening into it, seen from thefront. The pulmonary artery has been cut short close to its beginning, i, rightventricle; 2. left ventricle; 3, root of the pulmonary artery; 4, 4, ^\ the aorta; 5,part of the right auricle; 6, part of the left auricle; 7, 7, innominate veins joiningthe upper vena cava; 8, inferior vena cava; 9, one of the veins from the liver, join-ing the inferior vena cava. larger end, although the upper), projects a little to theright of that bone, and its lower end, or apex, a littleto the left, where it may easily be felt beating by pressingwith the finger between the cartilages (p. i8) of the 13. Shape and position of the heart ? Where does its base project ?Where may it§ apex be felt beating? Its size ? I40 THE PERICARDIUM,Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
