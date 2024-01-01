Identifier: anatomyphysiolo00hewe (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygiene for high schoolsYear: 1900 (1900s)Authors: Hewes, Henry Fox, 1867-Subjects: Physiology Health education (Secondary) Human anatomyPublisher: New York : American Book CompanyView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:re. We must record its parts,their positions, their general relations to one another, andtheir functions. We must investigate the general characterof the work which the body has to perform, and the fun-damental process by which its work is accomplished. Wemust trace the food which enters by the mouth throughits processes of digestion, absorption, circulation, and as-similation, until it becomes built up into flesh, bone, orblood. We must study the burning of the body fuel inits cell furnaces, with its production of heat and energy, andhow this energy gets to the heart and muscles and brain, andenables them to work. And finally we must see how thewaste products of the burning and wear of the tissues,the ashes, are disposed of. Then we must study separatelythe various organs, and the special functions which they per-form in forwarding the work of the whole organism. Heard are the voices,Heard are the sages,The worlds and the ages;Choose well: your choice isBrief and yet endless. Goethe.Text Appearing After Image:A, heart; a, rightauricle of heait, b,aorta; C, lung, Dliver; £, stomachF, small intestine,IT, large intestine. Blue vessels veins. Superficialveins and arteries proportionally-larger than normal. Red vessels, arteries. Large ves-sels in neck repre-sent arteries andveins to and fromhead and upper ex-tremities ; arteriescoming from dark-red aorta; veinsentering large veinwhich enters rightauricle. Full figure, with viscera exposed. 12 Not in the World of Liglit alone,Where God has built his blazing throne,Nor yet alone on earth below.With belted seas that come and go,And endless isles of sunlit green,Is all thy Makers glory seen—Look in upon thy wondrous frame :Eternal Wisdom still the same ! Holmes. CHAPTER I A GENERAL SURVEY OF THE STRUCTURE AND COMPOSI-TION OF THE BODY I. THE GENERAL STRUCTURE OF THE BODY—ANATOMY IF we look at tlie liimian body we see that it is made upof a central portion, or trunJi, to wliicli are attached thehead and limhs. If the body be marked off into rigNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons