Anatomy, descriptive and surgical
Year: 1897
Authors: Gray, Henry, 1825-1861 Carter, H. V. (Henry Vandyke), 1831-1897 Pick, T. Pickering (Thomas Pickering), 1841-1919

ses. 7. There is sometimes a small vein passing through the foramen of Vesaliusconnecting the same parts. 8. A plexus of veins passing through the carotidcanal and connecting the cavernous sinus with the internal jugular vein. Siirgical Anatomy.—These emissaiy veins are of great importance in surgery. Inaddition to them there are, however, other communications between the intra- and extra-cranial circulation. As, for instance, the communication of the angular and supra-orbitalveins with the ophthalmic vein, at the inner angle of the orbit (page 669) and the com-mmiication of the veins of tlie scalp with the diploic veins (page 673). Through thesecommunications inflammatory processes commencing on the outside of the skull mayti-avel inwards, leading to osteo-phlebitis of the diploe and inflammation of the membranesof the brain. To this must be attributed one of the principal dangers of scalp wOunds andother injuries of the scalp. Fig. 429.—Eelation of structures in jugular foramen.Text Appearing After Image:By means of these emissary veins blood may be abstracted almost directly from theintra-cranial circulation. For instance, leeches applied behind the ear abstract bloodalmost directly from the lateral sinus, through the vein passing through the mastoidforamen. Again, epistaxis in children will frequently relieve severe headache, the bloodwhich flows from the nose being derived fromi the longitudinal sinus by means of the veinwhich passes through the foramen cfficum, which is another communication between theintra-cranial and extra-cranial circulation which is constantly found in children. VEINS OF THE UPPER EXTEEMITY AND THOEAX The Veins of the Upper Extremity are divided into two sets, superficial anddeep. The Superficial Veins are placed immediately beneath the integument betweenthe two layers of superficial fascia. 68o VEINS Fig The Deep Veins accompany the arteries, and constitute the venae comites of those vessels.430.—The superficial veins of ^oth sets of vessels are provided w
