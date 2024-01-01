Illustrations of British Fungi (Hymenomycetes) Vol VI, to serve as an atlas to the "Handbook of British Fungi". by Mordecai Cubitt Cooke; Published 1888 by Williams and Norgate in London. (English).Plate 785 Fig. 1.CORTINARIUS (DERMOCYBE) MILTINUS. Fries. (now= Cortinarius purpureus)amongst moss. Ledbury., Oct. 1883.(According to Index Fungorum is C. miltinus sensu Cooke synonym to Cortinarius purpureus)Plate 785 Fig. 2.CORTINARIUS (DERMOCYBE) CINNABARINUS. Fries,in beech woods. near Hereford.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons