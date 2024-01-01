Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00mayc (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygieneYear: 1890 (1890s)Authors: May, Charles Henry, 1861-1943Subjects: Human anatomy Physiology Hygiene, Popular. (from old catalog)Publisher: New York, W. Wood and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Fig. 71.—A Ready Method of Ventilating Rooms. The arrows above indicate the escapeof the impure air ; those below, the entrance of fresh air. unhealthy, and the air in them never can be as pure as in lightrooms. THE ORGANS OF VOICE AND BREATHING. 143 299. Effect of Tight Clothing upon Breathing.— Tight clothing presses upon the chest, and does not allowthe lungs to expand as they should (Fig. 72); in this way notenough air can enter the lungs and the blood suffers, and fromthis also the rest of the body. Besides, if children dress sotightly about the chest it will keep the chest from getting itsText Appearing After Image:Fig. 72.—A Deformed Chest, the Result of too Tight Clothing. Compare with the naturalchest shown in Chapter II., Fig. 18. proper shape and size. We should try to have as broad achest as possible, and should remember always to throw ourshoulders back, and to sit and stand erect. 300. Effects of Tobacco-smoke upon the Lungsand Throat.—Tobacco-smoke is irritating to the lungs ofmany people, and makes them cough. The throat also suffers,and it becomes red and sore ; such a throat is called by thedoctor smokers sore throat. 144 SYNOPSIS. The Organ of Voice—The Larynx : 1. Form—Triangular box. 2. Structure—Walls formed of cartilage. 3. Situation—Upper and front part of neck, just below chin. 4. Function : a. Passage of air to windpipe and lungs. b. Production of sound. 5. Parts : a. Triangular piece (including Adams apple ). b. Circular piece. c. Epiglottis. d. Vocal Cords: (1.) Protect windpipe.(2.) Move in respiration. (3.) Produce the voice-sounds by their vibration.The OrganNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons