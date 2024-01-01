rawpixel
An anatomical illustration from the 1909 edition of Sobotta's Atlas and Text-book of Human Anatomy with English terminology.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

An anatomical illustration from the 1909 edition of Sobotta's Atlas and Text-book of Human Anatomy with English terminology.

