Front of the U.S. $100 Federal Reserve note.Obverse of the series 2003A $100 Federal Reserve NoteThe Series 1996 $100 bill (see file history) was the first to undergo design changes.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976765

