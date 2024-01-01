https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFront of the U.S. $100 Federal Reserve note.Obverse of the series 2003A $100 Federal Reserve NoteThe Series 1996 $100 bill (see file history) was the first to undergo design changes.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976765View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 504 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1471 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5532 x 2325 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFront of the U.S. $100 Federal Reserve note.Obverse of the series 2003A $100 Federal Reserve NoteThe Series 1996 $100 bill (see file history) was the first to undergo design changes.More