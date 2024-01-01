Six-inch achromatic telescope made by Mr. Henry Fitz of the City of New YorkIdentifier: primaryastronomy00matt (find matches)Title: A primary astronomy ..Year: 1851 (1850s)Authors: Mattison, Hiram, 1811-1868Subjects: AstronomyPublisher: New York, Huntington and Savage, Mason and LawContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:SIXINCHACHROMATIG TELESCOPE MADEBYMR.HENRYFITZ OFTHE CITY OF NEW YORK,AND MOUNTED EQUATORIALLY BY MESSRS.GREGG fy RUPPOF THE SAME CITY. IT IS 8 FEET IN LENGTH,^ T HETOTAL COST OF THE INSTRUMENT ABQUT$IOOO. IT SHOW< HE MOON ^PLANETS WITH GREAT SHARPNESS.THE5TH. £6TH. STARS IN THE TRAPEZIUMvOF 9, ORIONIS.&SEPARATES E, ARIETIS, 36ANDR0MEDAE, AND OTHER CLOSfSTARS OF THE SAME CLASS. IT IS NOW EJECTED IN THEOBSERVATORY OF LEWIS M. RUTHERFORD, ESQ.INTHE CITY OF NEW YORK. H&cfli.cJ^jAix-ty^ i-L.(?n PRIMARY ASTRONOMY, FOR SCHOOLS AND FAMILIES: ADAPTED TO THE CAPACITY OF YOUTH, AND ILLUSTRATEDBY NEARLY TWO HUNDRED ENGRAVINGS. BY HIRAM MATTISON, PROFESSOR OF NATURAL PHILOSOPHY AND ASTRONOMY IN THE FALLEY SEMINARY IAUTHOR OF THE ELEMENTARY ASTRONOMY, ASTRONOMICAL MAPS,ETC. ETC. ^ NEW YORK:HUNTINGTON AND SAVAGE, MASON AND LAW, 23 PARK ROW, (Opposite the Astor House.)1851. zL * & Entered according to Act of Congress, in the year 1851, By HIRAM MATTISON, In the Clerks Office of the Dprimaryastronomy00mattNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
