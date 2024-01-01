Identifier: healthlecturesfo1882edin (find matches)Title: Health lectures for the peopleYear: 1882 (1880s)Authors: Edinburgh Health SocietySubjects: Public Health Public healthPublisher: Edinburgh : MacNiven & WallaceContributing Library: Francis A. Countway Library of MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Harvard Medical SchoolView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:which the labourthe organism has to undergo becomes divided; coincident withthis the organism becomes more complicated. By this I meanthat each function seizes, as it were, upon a part of the body andadapts it to its own ends. Thus in the higher vertebrate animalswe find a skeleton, joints, and muscles subservient to the functionof motion and locomotion; an alimentary canal, glandular apparatus,circulatory system, lungs, and many other parts devoted to thefunction of nutrition; a nervous system for innervation; and specialparts for reproduction. Man is one of these higher animals, and the pre-eminencewhich he claims over other animals is in great part due to thesuperiority of his nervous system—to the more perfect manner inwhich he is able to carry on the great function of innervation. Skeleton.—Here we are then; each of us possessed of a body;each of us capable of carrying this body about with us; and eachable to move its various parts the one upon the other. Let us Parietal boneText Appearing After Image:._ Temporal bone — Collar bone Haunch bone Pelvis _—_ Knee-cap . Tarsusyf > Metatarsus^ySS* Phalanges THE HUMAN BODY. 27 study the means by which this is performed. This leads me, inthe first place, to speak of the skeleton. The skeleton is the bony framework or scaffolding whichsupports the soft parts of the body. Entering into its composi-tion, there are about 210 separate bones in the adult. In additionto these the framework is completed at various points by platesand bars of cartilage or gristle. In our study of the skeleton we classify the bones into threegreat groups, viz. : (1) those belonging to the trunk; (2) thosewhich form the head or skull; and (3) those of the limbs. The bony scaffolding of the Trunk consists of (1) the spine orback-bone, (2) the ribs, and (3) the breast-bone. Spine or Back-bone—-The back-bone is the great central pillarof the body. On its summit is poised the skull; below it transmitsthe weight of the body to the lower limbs; whilst laterally ithealthlecturesfo1882edinNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
