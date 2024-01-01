rawpixel
Chromolithograph motion picture poster for Bride 13 (1920), Episode nine, "Hurled from the clouds" directed by Richard Stanton (1876-1956) and produced by William Fox (1879–1952)

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

