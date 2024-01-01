Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00jord (find matches)Title: "Anatomy, physiology and laws of health;"Year: 1885 (1880s)Authors: Jordan, Johnson H. (from old catalog)Subjects: Medicine, Popular Anatomy PhysiologyPublisher: Chicago, W. H. Moore & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Front View of the Musoles. Fig. 4.Text Appearing After Image:Back View of the Muscles. THE LAWS OF HEALTH. 23 18. Extensor ossis metacarpi pollieis—to extend the first metacarpal bone; 19—its tendons. 20. Olecranon process of the ulna and insertion of the triceps. 21. Extensor carpi ulnaris—to extend the hand. 24. Latissimus dorsi—to draw the arm backward and downward; 25—its tendon-ous origin. 20. Obliquus externus—to support the bowels. 27. Gluteus medius—to rotate the thigh outward and inward. 28. Glutens magnus—to draw the thigh backward. 29. Biceps flexor ci-uris—to flex or bend the leg. 30. Semi-tendinosus—to assist in bending the leg. 31. 32 Gastrocnemius, (internus and externus)—to extend the foot.83. Tendo Achillis—the great tendon or cord of the heel. Alternate Exercise and Eest constitute the great law of muscularhealth and development. The muscles should be used, in order thattheir size and strength may be equal to the demand made upon them.It is a law of the muscular system that whenever a muscle is-calledinNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons