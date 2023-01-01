https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977111Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCeiling checkered patterns background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9977111View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4961 x 7016 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4961 x 7016 px | 300 dpi | 199.2 MBCeiling checkered patterns background. Remixed by rawpixel.More