https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977133Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEgyptian's ceiling pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9977133View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4960 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3607 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2020 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Poster TIFF 3508 x 4960 px | 300 dpi A4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3607 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2020 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 101.2 MBFree DownloadEgyptian's ceiling pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More