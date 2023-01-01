Brown craft paper texture background, monstera leaf border More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 9979250 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2634 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3894 x 5174 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3894 x 5174 px | 300 dpi | 115.31 MB