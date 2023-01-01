https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9979523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRipped paper mobile wallpaper, blue textured backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9979523View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1874 x 3333 px | 300 dpiRipped paper mobile wallpaper, blue textured backgroundMore