https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9979852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink botanical aesthetic iPhone wallpaperMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9979852View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2531 x 4500 px | 300 dpiPink botanical aesthetic iPhone wallpaperMore