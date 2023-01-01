https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980434Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen stone texture background for Twitter header. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9980434View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFTwitter Header JPEG 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpiEmail Header JPEG 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1167 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3720 x 1240 px | 300 dpi Twitter Header TIFF 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi Email Header TIFF 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3720 x 1240 px | 300 dpi | 26.43 MBFree DownloadGreen stone texture background for Twitter header. Remixed by rawpixel.More