rawpixel
Minimal Mobile Wallpapers
Elements
Designs
Boards
Minimal
Minimal mobile wallpapers - aesthetic high resolution iPhone and Android home screen backgrounds
Curated
Popular
New
Hide
Aesthetic landscape phone wallpaper, pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104729/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic landscape iPhone wallpaper, nature design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104788/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic night travel iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553356/aesthetic-night-travel-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Blue aesthetic scrapbook phone wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6044898/blue-aesthetic-scrapbook-phone-wallpaper-design
View license
Minimalist iPhone wallpaper, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059257/minimalist-iphone-wallpaper-white-background
View license
Minimal iPhone wallpaper, white aesthetic background, green plant border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059574/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Mountain landscape iPhone wallpaper, nature design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104757/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Pastel pink mobile wallpaper, abstract watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4058345/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Aesthetic landscape phone wallpaper, pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104748/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic landscape wallpaper, colorful sunset design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6184686/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Pink cat phone wallpaper, line art animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978354/pink-cat-phone-wallpaper-line-art-animal-design
View license
Minimal iPhone wallpaper, white aesthetic background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059647/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Abstract nature background mobile phone wallpaper illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2097050/oriental-mobile-wallpaper
View license
Vintage mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Green mountains from Momoyogusa, remix from the artwork of Kamisaka Sekka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933674/pdkamisakasekka-62-gloy-1tif
View license
Minimalist iPhone wallpaper, white background, botanical shadow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059230/photo-image-background-wallpaper-texture
View license
Aesthetic phone wallpaper, crumpled paper background, monoline Greek statue drawing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4121240/illustration-image-wallpaper-texture-aesthetic
View license
Summer iPhone wallpaper, warm orange mobile background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059227/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Pastel pink phone wallpaper, cute border frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195319/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Green leaf iPhone wallpaper, natural background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060085/green-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-natural-background
View license
Floral nature graphic iPhone wallpaper, botanical frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5508711/image-background-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic mandala Islamic iPhone wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086459/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Feminine aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, beautiful background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059261/photo-image-background-instagram-story-flower
View license
Aesthetic landscape mobile wallpaper, colorful sunset design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6185112/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Sunset mobile wallpaper, minimal nature design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6185097/sunset-mobile-wallpaper-minimal-nature-design
View license
Positive affirmation mobile wallpaper, scenic nature design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6191580/image-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-instagram-story
View license
Pink aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, vintage flower background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059855/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Aesthetic landscape mobile wallpaper, colorful sky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6184694/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic room mobile wallpaper illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195031/aesthetic-room-mobile-wallpaper-illustration
View license
IT WILL BE OKAY white beads message typography on white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2592348/free-photo-image-wallpaper-phone-iphone-paper-aesthetic
View license
Pink mountain mobile wallpaper, nature landscape border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094858/illustration-image-aesthetic-background-wallpaper
View license
Beige iPhone wallpaper, natural light texture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3869033/beige-iphone-wallpaper-natural-light-texture
View license
Drone shot of a coast of Scotland mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1230509/ocean-waves-phone-background
View license
Aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, minimal beige background, Autumn style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059256/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Woman monoline beige iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546671/woman-monoline-beige-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Line art woman mobile wallpaper, iPhone background by Ananda K. Coomaraswamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933672/pdfemalenudebatch2-013-gloy-1tif
View license
Green forest mobile wallpaper, aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195069/image-background-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Blue abstract iPhone wallpaper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059805/blue-abstract-iphone-wallpaper-background
View license
Aesthetic interior iPhone wallpaper, Scandinavian room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059203/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Blue sky phone wallpaper, cloud background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301109/blue-sky-phone-wallpaper-cloud-background
View license
Mondrian cubism iPhone wallpaper, mobile background, Composition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933691/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-art
View license
Beach minimal mobile wallpaper, nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195029/image-background-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Purple aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, Wast Water lake in England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4087427/photo-image-background-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Moon iPhone wallpaper, pastel landscape design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104845/moon-iphone-wallpaper-pastel-landscape-design
View license
Woman holding a white carnation against a pink wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1213869/white-flower-minimal-setting
View license
Shimmering golden moon stars background design resource
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2424083/free-illustration-image-moon-minimalistic-background-wallpaper-star
View license
Aesthetic interior iPhone wallpaper, Scandinavian room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059206/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Pink cloudy sky mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233516/cloudy-sky-phone-wallpaper
View license
Landscape iPhone wallpaper, grainy texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104812/landscape-iphone-wallpaper-grainy-texture-design
View license
Various hand drawn yellow flower mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2094460/yellow-flowers-phone-background
View license
Aesthetic landscape mobile wallpaper, colorful sunset design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6185048/image-background-aesthetic-wallpaper
View license
Pink iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060452/pink-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-background
View license
Minimal iPhone wallpaper, papyrus plant on an off white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060003/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Black iPhone wallpaper, crumpled paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059325/black-iphone-wallpaper-crumpled-paper-background
View license
Black iPhone wallpaper, crumpled paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059323/black-iphone-wallpaper-crumpled-paper-background
View license
Paper texture phone wallpaper, ripped collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059827/paper-texture-phone-wallpaper-ripped-collage
View license
Black iPhone wallpaper, crumpled paper background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059324/black-iphone-wallpaper-crumpled-paper-background
View license
Snow covered Maroon Bells mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1214228/minimal-mobile-phone-lock-screen
View license
Cloudy sky during dusk mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1227077/pink-clouds-phone-background
View license
Beige iPhone wallpaper, minimal botanical background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060451/illustration-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Aesthetic dessert, phone wallpaper, lifestyle doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5985073/image-background-wallpaper-iphone
View license
White background with gold stars pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2402509/free-illustration-image-instagram-story-glitter-story-template
View license
Crosshatch grid mobile wallpaper, beige pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4120563/crosshatch-grid-mobile-wallpaper-beige-pattern
View license
Pink marble mobile wallpaper, tiles patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060352/photo-image-background-wallpaper-instagram-story
View license
Blurred green palm leaves on off white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2414096/free-photo-image-summer-wallpaper-white-background
View license
Closeup of purple irises in a white vase mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2034046/beautiful-purple-iris-flowers-phone-wallpaper
View license
Bird flying under the sky mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1215655/seagull-over-the-sea
View license
Fog taking over Chamonix Alps in France mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218924/mountains-phone-background
View license
Phone wallpaper aesthetic background, HD photo image. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864370/image-background-texture-wallpaper
Free Image from public domain license
Simple stripes mobile wallpaper, line pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4120399/simple-stripes-mobile-wallpaper-line-pattern
View license
Minimal iPhone wallpaper, white aesthetic background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059856/illustration-image-background-instagram-story-flower
View license
White carnation on a gray wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1226359/white-flower-the-light
View license
Feminine iPhone wallpaper, beautiful aesthetic background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059399/illustration-image-background-instagram-story-flower
View license
Saguaro Cactus, Arizona, United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434795/huge-cactus-the-sky
View license
Black stains on a white mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218693/patterned-stone-surface
View license
Brownish hologram glittery background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2282859/free-photo-image-texture-glitter-pink
View license
White sand beach mobile phone wallpaper drone shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218473/tropical-beach-drone-view
View license
Narrow street in the city of Cagliari, Italy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218731/alley-cagliari
View license
Cable car passing through the French Alps mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218836/winter-phone-background
View license
Many earrings on white marble table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2030294/golden-earrings-table
View license
Pink sneakers hanging on an electricity line in downtown LA mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263084/premium-photo-image-aesthetic-sky-pastel
View license
Modern beige fabric couch and plant in living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2033988/modern-light-colored-sofa
View license
Three empty pastel pink chairs in a room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1220213/retro-plastic-chairs
View license
Pink chiffon fabric texture background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2431575/premium-photo-image-chiffon-abstract-aesthetic
View license
Flower in a vase by a white wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218699/clean-scandinavian-interior-design
View license
Dark night sky iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552234/dark-night-sky-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Smiling cloud pattern iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558858/smiling-cloud-pattern-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic pink iPhone wallpaper, romantic red tulips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060083/photo-image-background-wallpaper-paper
View license
Light pink roses on pastel pink mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2033983/beautiful-pink-roses
View license
Gradient iPhone wallpaper oil bubble in water background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3899269/photo-image-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Spring flower aesthetic mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545758/spring-flower-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic white window iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553207/aesthetic-white-window-iphone-wallpaper
View license
Queen of the alps wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1207518/scattered-leaves
View license
Vintage leaf mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Adiantum pedatum painting, remix from the artwork of Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3934311/pd21-132-55-rob-1tif
View license
Black female hand mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1219060/black-hand-giving
View license
Pastel mobile wallpaper abstract oil bubble texture background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3899273/photo-image-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Gradient mobile wallpaper abstract oil bubble texture background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3899254/photo-image-background-texture-wallpaper
View license
Aesthetic white iPhone wallpaper, paper boat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555988/image-iphone-wallpaper-paper-aesthetic
View license
Okay word tattooed on a hand mobile phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216468/okay-hand-tattoo
View license
Aerial view of beige coastline mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2370673/free-illustration-image-instagram-story-sand-beige-background
View license
Gray defocused metallic background with light leak mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314181/free-photo-image-instagram-story-prism-lights-abstract
View license
938 results
of
10
Curated
Popular
New