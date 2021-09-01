Chromolithographic patterns from The Practical Decorator and Ornamentist (1892) by George and Maurice Ashdown Audsley. The patterns collected depict the influence of the Arts and Craft movement in the 19th Century. From this colorful vintage collection, you will find patterns from simple to complex in the combination of flower, circle, arch and geometric shapes. This collection is digitally enhanced from our own original first edition of the publication. Now available under the CC0 license, download them for free in high resolution and printable quality - perfect for your next creative project!