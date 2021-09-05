Belladonna, valerian, turmeric… let these incredible plants from Medical Botany (1831) inspire you. Dr. John Stephenson (1790–1864) and James Morss Churchill (1796–1863) created this vintage collection of botanical herbs and brought new knowledge to the western world. We have digitally enhanced these botanical painting compilations from own original antique plates, now available to you for free, under the CC0 license.