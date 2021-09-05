Favorite Flies and Their Histories by Mary Orvis Marbury, digitally enhanced from our own original 1892 Edition. By using chromolithography technique to make this multi-colored illustration book, this artwork makes for a distinguished compilation of images and stories of famous fishing flies in the US. Consequently, it was regarded as the ultimate guide for fly fishers in the late 19th-century era. Get hooked and download this free guide to use for any purpose under the Creative Commons 0 license.