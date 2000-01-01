Vintage bird illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by the American scientific illustrator, John L. Ridgway (1859-1947) and the Canadian illustrator, William B. Gillette (1864-1937). Ridgway, also a brother of the well-known ornithologist, Robert Ridgway, acquired intricate illustration skills after spending his life working as a draftsman for many institutions. Gillette was a prolific painter of wildlife watercolors, especially those of fish and game birds as well as providing illustrations for natural history textbooks and nature guides. We have digitally enhanced these public domain artworks from our own 1913 antique Portfolio Edition, they are free for you to download for personal or commercial use.