Eric Lee-Johnson (1908-1993) was regarded as one of the most accomplished artists in the 1950s. He spent the majority of his early life in a rural New Zealand town, where his love for nature blossomed. Young and talented, he quickly discovered his unique art style—a perfect combination of surrealism and a dash of nostalgia. His neo-romantic approach to art captured the hearts of many around the world. Some of his most iconic photographs feature Opo the Dolphin, the Hokianga Landscapes, and stars. We have digitally enhanced some of Lee-Johnson's masterpieces for you to enjoy here under the CC0 license.