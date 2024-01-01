Frederick Charles Brockett (1881-1956) was an English-born, New Zealand-raised teacher and photographer whose most memorable works include photographs of vastly distinctive country landscapes, portraits, animals, and various daily life happenings. His black and white photographs serve as a visual chronicle of life in 19th-century New Zealand, providing viewers with a glimpse into the simplicity of small communities. Enjoy 'The Fisherman,' 'Old Wellington Region,' and 'Pencarrow Lighthouse' as well as more fascinating photos by Frederick Charles Brockett, digitally enhanced by rawpixel under the CC0 license, in this collection.