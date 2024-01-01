James Walter Chapman-Taylor
James Walter Chapman-Taylor (1878-1958) was a renowned New Zealand architect known for his significant contributions to domestic architecture in the early 20th century. He also gained recognition for his skills as a photographer, furniture designer and builder. His photography encompasses various subjects, ranging from portraits of women to house interiors, architecture and scenic New Zealand landscapes. Some of the beautiful photographs in this collection have been digitally enhanced for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.
111 results